In Matthew 19:1, we learn “when Jesus had finished saying these things, He left Galilee and went into the part of Judea that is beyond the Jordan; and large crowds followed Him, and He healed them there.” ... “Then children were brought to Jesus so that He might place His hands on them [for a blessing] and pray; but the disciples reprimanded them. But Jesus said, ‘Leave the children alone, and do not forbid them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” (Matthew 19:13-14)
What a lovely scripture depicting Jesus as a caring friend to children. From these verses, a lyricist was inspired to pen the words to a well-known children’s song, “Jesus Loves the Little Children of the World.” The music was written by George Frederick Root as an 1863 Civil War tune titled, “Tramp, Tramp, Tramp, the Boys are Marching.” Later, the words of “Jesus Loves the Little Children” were written for the tune by one of Root’s favorite lyricists, Clarence Herbert Woolston. Who knew that a Sunday school song had once been sung by soldiers? In the time of war, a song had been born that survived the long marches, the bloody battles, even the cold trenches.
On the hymn studies blog, it reads that after “Jesus Loves Me,” “Jesus Loves the Little Children” is one of the first songs a child learns in Sunday school. The song encourages children to begin serving the Lord Jesus while they are young.
You might say they are little soldiers in the army of the Lord. Jesus calls all people — young, old, red, yellow, black and white. We are ALL precious in His sight. All who come to Him have no reason to fear. (Hebrews 13:6).
He is our Commander in Chief, our Glorious General; He will not forbid us to come to Him. We are precious in His sight. Put on the whole Armor of God and let us tramp, tramp, tramp for the Lord ... from the Sunday school classrooms, beyond the battlefields, through the pearly gates, straight into the arms of Jesus.
“At ease, Soldier!” You have fought a good fight. You have kept the faith! Welcome home.
