Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week.
This world in which we live seems filled with interesting and amazing events. Some people refer to them as coincidences, but when people of faith consider how circumstances seem to coordinate together, the hand of God is more clearly seen.
Several years ago, we were about to go to the Outer Banks for a week’s vacation. The car was packed and I was about to shave, dress and take my wife for a splendid week of rest and adventure with our adult children. Just then my cell phone alerted me to a new email. It was from a friend I had in a federal prison. He told me of a young man in his cell block who was curious about the Bible and becoming a Christian. Unfortunately, his family had cut him off because of the shame of his crimes. He was desperate and near suicidal because his father had never reached out to him at all since he was a respected elected official. He was mayor of a tourist town. Of all the vacation destinations in our nation, this boy’s father was mayor of the town we were about to visit. And word came just 10 minutes before we were to leave! I knew this was no coincidence.
When we arrived at our beach house, I knew it would turn out badly. Any man who could totally cut off a wayward son would probably not be much pleased with a busybody pastor on vacation. I put off seeing him until the end of the week. When I called his office, the secretary said he would not be in the next two days. I was off the hook … until she said I could have his home number.
I said a prayer and took a deep breath before I called. The father answered, and I introduced myself carefully. I shared about his son’s spiritual interests. I offered no judgment, no advice, just gave a report. He said he would pass this along to his wife, and he thanked me. Mission accomplished.
The following Monday as I went to work, I checked my email and found a message from my friend in the penitentiary. He said his buddy was turned down for early release and was borderline suicidal … except that an hour before he had gotten the first phone call from his mother in a year. She commended him for seeking faith and told him his father sent his best wishes. The young man would be OK.
In life, God is perhaps like a divine orchestra conductor. He alone has the entire score of the opus to be performed. Those who play the instruments only have our own music. We wait for the Conductor’s direction to play. And we play for all we have within us. I think my instrument is the piccolo, and I am warmed up and ready. Let’s make some music!
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.