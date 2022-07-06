Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Give us this day our daily bread” is a familiar tenet of the Lord’s Prayer. It has been said that bread is the staff of life because it is a very basic food that supports life. The world of bread is vast and varied; some form of bread is found in virtually every society.
The Hebrew Bible describes a journey of 40 years endured by the Israelites as Moses led them toward a better place. We read that a substance called manna miraculously rained down around them every night. Each morning the people gathered what was required for the day. This divine provision was a healthy substitute for bread.
When reading the ancient texts, one needs to understand that the word “bread” is used widely to simply describe food. If you recall the story of our Lord’s 40-day fast in the desert, we read that He was hungry. Satan appeared and tempted Him to magically turn stones into bread. Jesus responded by saying, “Humans cannot survive by eating bread only, but by heeding the words of God.”
We are living in perilous days. The global economy is suffering. The continuous invasion of the Ukraine is stretching the world market for wheat. Somewhere I read that a large portion of the world depends on wheat exports from Ukraine. This will likely bring shortages of bread to our local supermarket shelves. We continuously hear about shortages of everything from baby formula to petroleum products.
No person lives or dies unto himself. We are all connected as the human family. We are all divinely created in the image of a Holy God. When others suffer, we should each feel that pain and empathize with them. Let us take care of one another. That means even if an enemy is hungry, we do what is within our power to feed him. Jesus once said, “I was hungry, and you fed Me.” Whatever we do for anyone else in the world we really are doing for Jesus. He is the Living Bread from Heaven that satisfies body, soul and spirit.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.