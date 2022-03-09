Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
When tax time came around, Jesus told Peter to cast a line, and the first fish he caught would have a piece of money in its mouth. Jesus instructed Peter to take the coin to pay the tax collector what they owed. (Matthew 17:2) — Strange way to obtain money.
Another day, Jesus was called to the house of Jairus, a ruler of the synagogue. His only daughter was dying; by the time Jesus arrived, she was already dead. The mourners had assembled. The murmurers, too. Jesus put them out of the room where Talitha (little girl) lay on her sick bed. He took her by the hand, and told her to arise. She did. Jesus instructed that she be fed. (Mark 5:21-43) — Strange way to treat the dead.
In John 9:1-6, Jesus met a man who had been blind from birth. He wished to receive his sight. Jesus spit on some clay dirt, made mud balls and stuck them on to the blind man’s eyes. “Go wash in the pool of Siloam,” said Jesus. He went away blind, but he returned full of sight and gratitude. His obedience was rewarded with a miracle. — Strange medicine ... spit and clay.
The wild man of the tombs was tormented by a legion of evil spirits. Jesus came by and commanded the devils to leave the wild man. Jesus allowed the outcasts to enter a nearby herd of swine, who in turn, drowned themselves rather than be possessed by evil. (Luke 6:26-39) — Strange behavior for maniacs and swine.
The woman with the issue of blood crawled through the streets, using her every ounce of strength to just touch the hem of Jesus’ garment. No doubt she was stepped on, kicked about, stumbled over and generally battered as she maneuvered through the crowd to take hold of the hem of His garment. Jesus, the great physician, felt virtue leave His body. “Who touched me?” He asked. The disciples responded, “Master, you are being thronged on every side, but you ask “Who touched me?” He explained to them what they did not realize. (Luke 8:43-48) — Strange doctor’s appointment!
A woman caught in adultery was brought to Jesus and thrown at His feet. While listening to her accusers, Jesus stooped down and using his finger, He drew in the sand. Looking them in the eye, He recommended the accuser who was without sin should throw the first stone. One by one, they all walked away. Jesus forgave the woman, and He told her to “go and sin no more.” (John 8:1-11) —Strange judgment and love.
Jesus’ mother had told the governors at the wedding in Cana, whatever He says ... Just do it! — Strangely enough, the wine served last was better than the wine served first. (John 2:1-11)
On Crucifixion Day, the creator of the universe was suspended between His heaven and His Earth as He sacrificed His blood for His creation. He died that we might live. — Strange way to conquer death, hell and the grave.
Feeding the thousands, calming the seas, healing the sick, resurrecting the dead, all these strange things were done by Jesus.
Isn’t it wonderful that He was not like the man-made gods with their unseeing eyes, deaf ears, wood forms, brainless heads, breathless lungs, heartless souls — just a lot of emptiness?
We are a peculiar people. Blood-bought, redeemed, faith-filled, Holy Spirit baptized. Christians have been called weird, weak and witless. Really, I think we are just ... strange.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.