It was the day before Father’s Day in 2009 that my father took his last breath. We had invited my parents to move in with us a year earlier because I am an only child and we had plenty of room. No one knew he had terminal cancer at the time. He lived 10 months. But he got to live with us those last months. It was a powerful gift.
Multiple myeloma is a slow cancer, but there is no cure. His was quite advanced. After living apart for 30 years, it was a true honor to have him under my roof. We shared meals, laughs, card games and stories, and he worshipped in our church. During this time I could see him growing weaker. He had to give up driving. There were several trips to the doctor, specialists, and even the rehab center. But I also greeted him each morning and kissed his forehead every evening.
About a month before he passed, I popped into his room to tell him I was leaving for work. He was sitting at his roll-top desk making out some checks to pay bills. He was a man of few words, but deep feelings. So when he scooted back and called me in, I listened well. He looked me dead in the eye and carefully spoke. “Son, I am so proud of the man you have become.” Wow. It took me back. I think I mumbled “thanks” as I tried to turn my head away in emotion.
I cried.
I am certain every man on earth longs to hear such an affirmation from their father. Many never do. I was preparing for my father’s death … preparing to care for my mother … preparing to manage his modest estate. And now comes this explosive statement. I would rather please this man than anything on earth. Now he hands me this gift.
A few weeks later, I would be getting ready for work in my bathroom when my mother called on her cell phone. Her voice was panicked and desperate.
“Greg, wherever you are, whatever you are doing, please get home. It’s your father. …” And she hung up. In my pajamas, I ran downstairs to see him having a seizure. His face was deep red. His eyes were full of fear. So I took him in my arms and pulled him forward while I looked into his eyes and told him to look at me and breathe. He calmed until the hospice nurse arrived. He lasted two more days. They were days of prayer, love, hugs and family.
His passing was incredibly smooth as the U.S. Open Golf tournament was playing on television. Father’s Day eve. The U.S. Open is on television as I write this. Father’s Day is Sunday. It has been a dozen years, so the freshness of grief is long past. But I dab at tears of remembrance and gratitude for a genuinely good father. Dad, I am very proud of the man you always were.
