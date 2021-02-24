Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Psalm 116:15 says, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Compare this to Ezekiel 33:11 which says, “Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?”
It is obvious to the natural man that we see the importance of both of these verses. Without comparing them side by side, it would almost seem that God was contradicting himself. We see that God absolutely loves it when one of his Saints dies. When that Saint breathes his last breath, he is then immediately in the presence of God Almighty.
2 Corinthians 5:8 says, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” Like any good father, God our Father knows we are home, safe from all harm, safe from Satan and the pleasures of this world. Everyone who sits with Lazarus in Abraham’s bosom is in more pleasure than they have ever known; they also know, after the Great White Throne of Judgment, they will reign in heaven with the Almighty God forever.
God gave every living man and woman the gift of free will. The Saints that used their free will to honor the only living and wise God are his children forever.
The foolish who used their free will not to accept the free gift of salvation, bought and paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ as a free gift to all mankind, saddens the heart of God. This is why God takes no pleasure in their deaths; he knows they are now lost forever.
We read in Titus 2:11, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men.” We are without excuse. Everyone has been given a chance to accept God’s free gift. If anyone thinks God is unfair, we must remember: He is God. If anyone in the world calls upon God, he will save them. It says so in Romans 10:13: “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Robert S. Buchanan is pastor at Hunger First in Kingsport.