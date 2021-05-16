By HOLLY VIERS
KINGSPORT — 75 years ago, 46 people took a leap of faith to begin a new church in Kingsport.
Today, Waverly Road Presbyterian Church is honoring its humble beginnings by kicking off a yearlong anniversary celebration. Throughout the year, members will get a chance to learn about the church’s history, while also celebrating its current success.
“We’re going to take the whole year to celebrate this anniversary, so it’s not just one big service on Sunday,” said Rachel Lawson, director of student pre-K and young adult discipleship and lifelong church member. “We’re putting little bits of history in our weekly news sheets and on our social media every week for 52 weeks, starting with the beginnings, where we have the neat pictures of the building actually being built, all the way up to now.”
Then to now
Waverly Road began as an outpost of First Presbyterian Church. Of the 46 charter members, two are still living: Roy Cloud and Jo Morrison. At 104 years old, Morrison is still active in the church, while Cloud has moved away to live with family.
Lawson said a few major expansions have occurred since the church opened, including the addition of a new sanctuary and an education wing. Allen Dryden Sr. and Allen Dryden Jr. were the architects for all the expansions.
Over the last 75 years, the church has been led by 10 pastors, several associates and several interims. The current pastor, the Rev. Collin Adams, has been with the church for five years.
Missions
Waverly Road’s involvement in missions started in its earliest days, when it hosted a kindergarten class. Since then, the church has supported a variety of local and international missions, many of which continue today.
One of the longest-running missions is its food pantry, which opened in 1984. It also hosts a blessing box, which is a small pantry where people leave donated goods for others to pick up. Last year, the church began a new mission called the snack program, which has provided healthcare workers with snacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to its own missions, the church hosts two separate organizations on its property: the Waverly Road Childcare Center and the SMILE Foster Closet. It also supports outside groups like Family Promise, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Shades of Grace United Methodist Church.
“Missions has always been huge, and it still is huge,” Lawson said. “That’s something that’s been very common all 75 years.”
Celebration
Lawson said the yearlong celebration will begin with today’s worship service, which will be modeled after a service from the church’s early years.
“Our service on Sunday will be from a bulletin in the 1950s, which was the dedication of the second addition to the church,” Lawson said. “It’s the earliest bulletin we could find, and we’ve pulled liturgy from that service bulletin. We’re doing the hymns they sang that day and just kind of talking about rededication in general.”
Lawson said church leaders also hope to hold an evening celebration later this year and order some commemorative items to mark the occasion. At the end of the year, Lawson hopes to compile historical facts and photos into a book that church members can order.
What’s next?
Over the next 75 years, Lawson hopes the congregation will continue to be active in the church and in the community.
“We just want to really continue our outreach and mission work,” Lawson said. “Our mission statement is, ‘Love God, love others, and make disciples,’ and that really is our goal is to help spread love everywhere and encourage discipleship and action.”