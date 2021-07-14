SURGOINSVILLE — Hope Church had three options to resolve a state-mandated flow requirement for fire sprinklers in its Surgoinsville sanctuary, but it chose an option that benefits the entire community.
The church, which is located on Highway 11-W at the West Main Street intersection, is connected to the Rogersville water system, which doesn’t provide enough water flow at that point in its system for the sprinklers.
The state gave Hope Church three options to resolve this issue. One was to build a pump station to increase water pressure from Rogersville, which was going to be way out of the church’s price range.
A second option was to hook onto the Surgoinsville Utility District at an estimated cost of $50,000, which would provide the water flow for sprinklers required by the state.
Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham told the Times News Tuesday that the third option was for the Surgoinsville Fire Department to acquire a 1,750 gallon or larger tanker.
That tanker along with the water already carried on the department’s existing fire engine would allow Hope Church to meet the state’s flow requirements.
Hope Church chose option three, and on Monday presented Surgoinsville with a check for $50,000 to help pay for the purchase of a new tanker.
“If they spent $50,000 to hook up onto the Surgoinsville Utility District, they said that would only help Hope Church,” Graham said. “If they used that $50,000 to help the town buy a tanker, the church said that would help the whole community.”
The church is still installing a sprinkler system, albeit with what the state deems inadequate water flow. Graham said the state has indicated it will waive that flow requirement after Surgoinsville’s new tanker is purchased.
On Monday, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to accept Hope Church’s $50,000 contribution as well as allocate up to $50,000 from the general fund toward the purchase.
Graham said Fire Chief Shane Suthers has already located a couple of tankers for sale, one of which holds 2,000 gallons, and the other which holds 3,000.
On Monday the BMA also authorized Graham to purchase a tanker as recommended by Suthers as long as it doesn’t exceed $100,000.
“If I can get it for $50,000, I will,” Suthers told the BMA on Monday.