BLOUNTVILLE — Opening a service on Thursday marking the 70th annual National Day of Prayer in front of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse, County Mayor Richard Venable called it an important day locally and across the nation.
“The very fact that we are gathered here today reaffirms what I think is the most important principle that this country was founded on,” Venable said. “And that’s our ability to be here without asking anyone’s permission, that we can gather and have a service like this. This is a time, I think, when we have a lot to be thankful for. We’re not through this pandemic. It’s still with us. The disease is there. But we have protected our most vulnerable. That’s what we’ve attempted to do.”
Venable then joined the audience.
Jeff Kilbourn, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, along with members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 39, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The national theme this year was “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life & Liberty.”
Organizers of the Blountville event led “an extended prayer service based upon the Lord’s Prayer.”
Among highlights:
• “As we begin, we come thanking You for the many things You’ve given our nation, state, region and county.”
• “We pray for the people and leaders of the nation, our state, our region and our county. That they may be reconciled on to another in pursuit of Your will being done on earth as it is in heaven. We ask that Your spirit of discernment be with them. May their agendas be Your agenda.”
• “We pray for all those in need because of COVID-19, famine, natural disaster, or loss of income. May they know the hope of your faithful presence. We pray especially for the least, the last, the lost, and the lonely.”
• “And so, Lord, uphold us and make us strong with the strength of your Holy Spirit, so that we may not go down to defeat in this spiritual struggle, but may firmly resist our enemies until we finally win the complete victory.”
In addition, there were periods of silent prayer and prayer to bring reconciliation to the community and country.
Those who organized and led the event included: Rev. Susan Arnold (Blountville United Methodist Church); Rev. Dr. Clay Austin (First Baptist Church); Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 39; Rev. Dr. Thom Hancock (Cassidy United Methodist Church); Phil Ketron (Build a Better Blountville chairperson); Kilbourn; Darren Malcolm (director of music, Cassidy United Methodist Church); Rev. Dwight Shaffer (Blountville Christian Church); Rev. Lynn Sorrell (Cross Community United Methodist Church); Venable, and his assistant, Angela Taylor.
Malcolm was joined by Amanda Maines and Linda Gordon in leading hymns during the event.
For more information about National Day of Prayer, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org .
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation marking Thursday as a National Day of Prayer.
It read, in part: “The First Amendment to our Constitution protects the rights of free speech and religious liberty, including the right of all Americans to pray. These freedoms have helped us to create and sustain a Nation of remarkable religious vitality and diversity across the generations. Today, we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives and in the life of our Nation.”
Congress first made National Day of Prayer an annual event in 1952. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan signed the law designating the first Thursday in May as National Day of Prayer.
{iframe src=”https://player.vimeo.com/video/542390553” frameborder=”0” width=”640” height=”360”}{/iframe}
National Day of Prayer ‘70 Years of Prayer for America’ PLUS 2021 Theme from National Day of Prayer on Vimeo.