KINGSPORT — A building in the 700 block of East Sullivan Street in downtown Kingsport is to be the new home for a homeless shelter.
The “one-stop” service center location announced on Wednesday is the vision from leaders of a faith-based initiative.
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry, during a late-morning event attended by about 60 people at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, announced that the location is 700-710 E. Sullivan St. for the night shelter and day shelter and other services.
KHM Board of Directors President Bobby Flowers said the plan is to have the facility operating in 60 to 120 days, with the possibility for some current tenants to remain and plans to help others find new locations.
Aside from housing, the services are to include basic medical, mental health, medication management, case management and shower and laundry facilities — but no kitchen since meals are provided to the homeless through other programs.
Those include the Kitchen of Hope, Salvation Army and Shades of Grace, a United Methodist Church downtown pastored by the Rev. Will Shewey, who is on the KHM board. That church is geared to serve the homeless.
The night shelter is to have a capacity of 35 to 40, maybe more based on fire safety requirements, Flowers said. Areas screened by a privacy fence would allow more for use as a day shelter and to provide access to services.
The initial cost to purchase and renovate is $540,000, with annual operational costs projected to be $550,000 when the facility reaches capacity.
Building improvements include the installation of a sprinkler system at a cost of about $55,000. The building does have bathrooms, but shower facilities will be added, as will 8-foot fencing at the back of the property. The ministry also will have to furnish the shelter with beds, chairs, tables and couches.
The facility is not open to families, since other facilities serve them, and the facility will be locked down at 10 p.m. each night for the safety of those inside and outside the facility.
WHY?
“You have told us to take in the stranger, and this is what we are attempting to do,” board secretary Betsy Preston said during a prayer to open the meeting/news conference.
Flowers said the steps leading to securing the building, which has a planned contract closing date of early September, have included other locations that didn’t work out. The group has been meet- ing for about four years and formed a not-for-profit 501©3 three years ago.
A flier about the project quotes words of Jesus from Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in ...”
Group Vice President Jo Morrison, 104, said the idea started when two women were leaving church on a Wednesday night and a winter thunderstorm with lightning hit as they headed to the car.
“One of them said, ‘Wonder where the homeless are sleeping tonight?’ ” Morrison said. “That’s how it started. Six people from three churches interested in assisting the homeless grew into the ministry, Morrison said.
Morrison asked the question, and the woman with her was Preston.
“One of the biggest gaps was adequate overnight shelter” and drug addition help, Morrison said.
Flowers said the whole idea of the shelter and its operation is to give the homeless hope if they are willing to take advantage of it and the services it will offer.
“That’s all we can do is give them hope. Right now, they don’t have hope,” Flowers said. “We’ve got work to do. Now we have a place to do it.”
CURRENT TENANTS
A Mexican grocery store once operated in part of the space where the shelter will be, but it moved to the Bloomingdale area earlier this year.
Others in the building are Merry Maids, attorney Steven Frazier, CCC Drug Counseling, Taylor-Hamilton Insurance Agency and Thompson Delivery Service LLC, the latter owned by Jerry Thompson, who attended the meeting.
Thompson said he’s been at that location about 14 years and asked what would become of him and the other tenants. He said he did not want to move.
“I believe you’ll find a better place than what you’ve got now,” Flowers told Thompson.
“We don’t need the whole building,” ministry board Treasurer and Building Committee Chairman Don Royston told Thompson after the meeting. Flowers said he’d like to see the drug counseling business stay but that he can’t say for sure which businesses would stay.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
With support among churches of various denominations, Flowers said the shelter location across from a church is fitting.
“It’s right across the street from Preaching Christ Church,” Flowers said. An earlier proposed location near Holston Valley Medical Center could not get a required zoning variance, and other potential sites have fallen through, too.
He said the location is fitting in more ways than one, since the building is more that large enough and is on the same street where the first homeless outreach in Kingsport began circa 1938.
“We hope we work ourselves out of a job. Everybody who’s in this room, we want you to be a part of this,” Flowers said. “We need God in this. If not, we are beating our heads against the wall.”