Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I recently had the happy occasion to run into Pastor Ken and Sister Pam Peterson. We began sharing our concerns in responding with confidence to questions folks are asking during these times of the international COVID-19 pandemic. “Are these signs of the end times?”
As leaders of United Methodist faith communities, we shared our sense of inadequacy to give forthright answers to this urgently deeply felt issue. Very fortunately, however, we needn’t feel a second’s inadequacy, for Christ has clearly taught in Luke 21:36: “Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that thee may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.”
Watch ... and pray! “Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving,” the Apostle Paul advises his hearers (and we readers) as recorded in Colossians 4:2. He continues for our benefit in verse 6, also of chapter 4, “Let our speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”
Our Savior cautioned his disciples against discord, especially in speaking of uncomfortable matters, yet holding on to truth. “Salt is good: but if the salt have lost his saltiness, wherewith will ye season it? Have salt in yourselves, and have peace one with another,” we read in Mark 9:50.
What would Jesus do? Actually, what did Jesus SAY? “... be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” (Matthew 10:16)
Pastor Ken and I breathe more easily. We don’t, we can’t and haven’t got all the answers. Almighty God has reserved that for Himself. (Read Mark 13:32-33) But we do have peace that can’t be stolen. God is on the throne. Prayer changes things ... and people! It’s particularly truest when one is in fellowship with Christ and with one another.
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:7)