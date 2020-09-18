Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
To avoid breaking a promise, I sometimes hesitate to make one.
What if I promise an outdoor picnic and it rains?
What if I promise a date night out and the babysitter falls through?
What if I promise a trip to Disney World and a global pandemic causes everyone to stay in their homes? It could happen.
The promises we make to each other are often dependent on outside factors; however, when God makes a promise, His promise depends only on Himself.
Genesis 14 begins like an epic fantasy novel: a clash of kings warring and raiding against each other, invading lands, seizing goods, and capturing people and possessions alike.
Abram, a man blessed with significant property and animals, rallies his allies and friends to retaliate. Abram and his allies defeat the kings and liberate their captured people. But instead of taking his portion of victory wealth, Abram refuses to take any of the spoils of war for himself.
In the quiet moments after the battle is won, Abram is alone and vulnerable.
It is in that moment he hears the quiet voice of God extending a promise in Genesis 15:1, “Don’t be afraid, Abram. I am your shield and your great reward. I am the one who protects you, and I am your inheritance.”
God promised Abram that his descendants would be more numerous than the stars in the sky. Abram believed God, and God made Abram righteous because of his faith. God changed Abram’s life, his future, and even his name. The rest of Abraham’s days were far from perfect — he wavered, wondered, and even laughed at the thought of God keeping His promise.
He and his wife Sarah waited 25 more years before the promise of a child was kept.
But God’s promises don’t depend on the strength of our faith; they depend only on God Himself. God’s promises are sure and certain to happen and they exist outside of the restriction of human expectations, limits or timelines.
What promise from God are you remembering and holding onto right now?