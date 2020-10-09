Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We have all heard someone say, or may have said ourselves, “I am at the end of my rope.” Then, someone else will respond, “When you are at end of your rope, tie a knot.” It all depends on which end of the story you are on. If you are going through something or watching someone else go through it, there is a difference.
Every one of us has our problems whether we admit it or not, and all of us have seen those who act as if life is a “flowery bed of ease.” My dad would say, go through life and act as if you have no problems at all.
There is an old Jewish Proverb that says “I felt sorry for myself because I had no shoes — until I met a man who had no feet.” We all think that what we are going through is so bad that no one could understand what we feel. If we would look around us, we would see how blessed we are.
How we view and what we believe about ourselves determines how quickly we either give up or keep on persevering. Scripture tells us that “Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life.” (Proverbs 13:12)
It is wonderful when what we are hoping and praying for comes about, but the waiting is where the problem lies. I heard a sermon in which the minister said, God always answers our prayers; just sometimes we don’t agree with it.
I think we all can agree that if he says yes we really like it, if no then we can learn to deal with it. However, sometimes he says wait and that part we don’t particularly enjoy.
Hebrews 12:1-3 tells us that we are to lay aside everything that hinders and slows us down and to run with patience the race before us. He also tells us to set our sights on Jesus who endured and was victorious when he took his rightful place at the right hand of the throne of God.
The author then tells us to inspect and look intensely at Jesus and what he went through so that we don’t become weary and faint in our minds. My friend, let me encourage you to “look to Jesus.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.