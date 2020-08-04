Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve invited local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
As we enter yet another month of dealing with the COVID-19 virus, it seems this “battle” has gone on far too long. Our culture is accustomed to instant gratification. We order something and it is delivered to our door within 48 hours from across the nation. We can now order food and it is at the door in just a few minutes. We are accustomed to getting what we want when we want it, aren’t we?
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus has not responded as do delivery people bringing food or merchandise. We cannot track the delivery truck or car as it makes its way to our home bringing a vaccine. Even the most optimistic guesses seem to indicate we may have a vaccine by late fall or early winter. I don’t know about you, but I can hardly wait.
Waiting has been a part of life for the people of God throughout our history. Israel waited at least seven centuries for the Messiah to appear. They had waited 40 years, in large part due to their disobedience, to enter the Promised Land. Waiting was a part of their life.
What is God’s gift as we wait? The prophet Isaiah wrote some of his most poignant words in Isaiah 40:31: “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
There may be days in this struggle when you will soar on wings like eagles. On other days you may run and not grow weary. And even on the worst of days, you may walk and not be faint. But remember, those whose hope is in the Lord are always moving forward! Even in the midst of a virus. Thanks be to God!Dr. Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.