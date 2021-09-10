Habakkuk asked God why He was going to allow a more evil nation to destroy his own, and God answered him. Today, believers are questioning why God is allowing anti- Christian people to rule our nation, promote immorality, and persecute those with biblical faith. Has He removed His blessing from America to allow its downfall? Christians acknowledge that our nation deserves punishment for disobeying His commands; it’s guilty of corruption, killing unborn babies, and fostering hatred and violence. And Americans have idolized themselves as mini-gods.
We read in the Bible that kings (and queens) led their nation into idolatry and away from the one true God, but a few leaders reversed that direction. Our nation needs politicians who pray first for guidance and wisdom (like Solomon), revere God (David), and strive to obey His commands (Hezekiah). Why? Because “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). God blessed the nation that feared and obeyed Him, and destroyed the nations that did not (Deuteronomy 8:19-20).
Abraham asked God to save Sodom and Gomorrah if just 20 righteous people lived there. There weren’t even 10 and God destroyed those cities (Genesis 18-19). Remember why? It’s alarming that so many influential Americans don’t fear God and are oppressing believers to abandon their godly lifestyle. Even President Biden said that Christians must change their beliefs.
Since the Lord still rules over cities and countries, I fear America’s judgment. Is our nation ripe for destruction? God allowed His own people, the Israelites, to be exiled into captivity because of their disobedience.
Why doesn’t God just punish the unrepentant and give a pass to His faithful? Although He hears the prayers of the righteous, and the prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective, His perfect will always supersede ours (Psalm 34:15-20; James 5:16). Moses’ intercessory prayer saved the Israelites from God’s immediate judgment, but many other requests of righteous people haven’t been granted. The Lord allowed the Holocaust to occur and is presently allowing the massacres of Christians in the Middle East and Africa.
It’s unsettling when we don’t observe God protecting His people. We want Him to keep us from pain and suffering, but Jesus warned that the world would hate and persecute His followers because it hated Him (John 15). Do we believe that trusting and obeying Jesus is worth the spiritual opposition and added troubles? The apostles thought so, and Paul coined the phrase, “to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21). How many people do you know that have regretted making Jesus their Lord and Savior?
When Moses ordered whoever was for the Lord to come to him, those who didn’t immediately choose and physically move toward him were considered to be God’s opposing side (Exodus 32). Whose side are you on? Jesus said that He spits out of His mouth those on the fence, the lukewarm people whose deeds are neither good nor bad (Revelation 3). “Faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead” (James 2:17). Jesus instructed us to be the salt and light of the world, not to be indifferent or unresponsive. Are we obeying Him?
With our nation’s secular mindset, the loss of Christians’ constitutional rights is just the beginning. People have already lost their jobs or businesses from their biblical faith being regarded subordinate to secular woke views. Many public schools support ungodly ethics, and now churches have been persecuted under the excuse of COVID. Moreover, social media is censoring and banning the Christian voice without any penalty.
Will our nation’s religious rights be restored or will America become another oppressive nation? Since Adam and Eve sinned, this world has been a struggle between good and evil. The book of Revelation reveals that the world’s wickedness will increase until Jesus comes again with judgment. Everyone who has previously and actively chosen the Lord’s side will temporarily suffer in various ways for their beliefs, but they’ll enjoy the victory over life’s spiritual war (Psalm 37). Have faith in God and persevere because the benefits of being a Christian are out of this world and will last forever.
Cindy Rooy is the author of the Bible study “Trusting God Through Troubles & Tears” and a contributing author in devotional books and magazines. To contact Cindy, email her at [email protected].