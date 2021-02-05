Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University’s president, will share his biblical expertise during this year’s Theologian-in-Residence series with presentations about scriptural writings and their connection to history.
His talks, “How History is Made” and “Biblical Historiography,” will be held Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The presentations will take place via Zoom instead of in-person.
“The Bible is composed of numerous literary genres, such as poetry, law, prophecy and historical narrative,” Hummel said. “Bible stories and biblical history are among the most memorable, engaging and powerful parts of Scripture. Historical narrative was so important that the Bible included multiple versions of the same stories, such as two main versions of Old Testament history and four versions of the gospel.
“Through these presentations and the discussions that follow, not only will we be better equipped to evaluate how people tell their own stories, but we will be better positioned to interpret the biblical stories.”
Registration is required for planning purposes. Call Nicole Rader at (423) 636-0565 or email nrader@tusculum.edu.
