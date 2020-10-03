Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I am holding a rope up in front of a group of boys. Very slowly I move the rope into a circle and prepare to run the end of the rope through the loop. A small voice pipes up: “Does it always take you this long to tie a knot?”
No. No it does not. I’m going slow for a reason.
”… And there was evening, and there was morning — the first day.” (Genesis 1: 5b)
Why, in the first chapter of Genesis, does God choose to create the Earth in this manner? There is a brief verse in which God hovers over the void, and then speaks light into existence, and then, just as things are getting interesting, literally calls it a day (get it?) and pauses until the next morning. Why not just speak the world, its mountains, seas, birds and bees into being with one word? I won’t be so ridiculous as to suggest that there are limitations to His powers. I’ve learned not to tell God what He can’t do. Still, what is going on here? This rhythm of evening, night and morning?
The rhythm that he is setting up is not for him; it is for us. Six days of work, one off. Work a while every day, then spend some time … not working. God sets up this rhythm in the moment of creation, knowing that we need this to be a part of our lives. The work-life routine is supposed to make us stronger, knowing that we are accomplishing good things, while at the same time giving us time to both recover and enrich ourselves with the good things life can offer; a moment to stop and enjoy this life on Earth, as it has been given.
Unfortunately, our fast food, ATM-funded, “purchase now,” instant-streaming culture offers a false sense of instant gratification that isn’t always reflective of the work-life ethic.
Sometimes it seems God is either moving too slowly or isn’t moving at all, when in actuality, he is moving at the rate of speed he has chosen for our sake. It is so we can see the process he is undertaking both in the world and in us as individuals. The “slowness” isn’t due to his limitations; it is due to ours. Let’s all pay close attention to what he is doing and learn from the master!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.