At the end of March, I found a packet of seeds while cleaning the garage. I had bought them from a little girl who was fundraising. I no longer had any idea what they were. I had no idea whether they would even bloom since they had been sitting neglected in the garage for so long. With a shrug, I tilled the flower bed in front of my house, flung them out into the soil and watered it.
Suddenly, in mid-April, nothing happened. The soil looked as barren as it had been all winter. I assumed the flowers were duds and planted some smaller domestic flowers that had blooms already. They didn’t do so well either and I gave up on cultivating the flower bed.
It wasn’t until July that I noticed something growing; the plants were a coarse dull green, and rather unimpressive.
“Weeds,” I thought. “I bought and planted weeds. If I was looking for confirmation that I was no gardener. …”
I left the weeds, thinking that something green was better than plain old dirt. I assumed the seeds were just more of the lemons that time seemed to be bringing us as of late. I let them grow, and they did.
A week ago, the stems burst open. They were late summer wildflowers, all of them. They stand three feet high and the tops of the flowers are a show of color that brighten the entrance to my home. They aren’t what I thought they were. I expected one thing; time, patience and trust brought me something else entirely. And that something else was a unique blessing as well as a lesson.
It can feel as though the world is barren and unrewarding. The things you labored for may not have come about in the way you had hoped. God’s processes can take longer than we expect, but his rewards are greater than we often anticipate. No one likes to receive the blessing they did not ask for, but there is beauty in the unexpected blessing if we learn to see it.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3: 5-6)
We will see it — when we trust in God, trust his processes and his timing.