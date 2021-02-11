Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There is an interesting promise God gives to Joshua in the Bible that says, “And the Lord said to Joshua, ‘Today I will begin to exalt you in the eyes of all Israel, so they may know that I am with you as I was with Moses.’” (Joshua 4:7)
Joshua had already been given leadership of the children of Israel when Moses died, but there was something obviously missing. It was the respect for the man God chose to lead Israel.
Just because you have the position does not mean you automatically get the respect that comes along with the position. There comes a time later when you begin to walk with authority that the position gives, and then people begin to see you in a different way.
What God was saying to Joshua was, “Today, I’m going to start releasing more of My favour, My blessing, My increase.” But notice, there was a specific time in his life that God began to release favor in a new way.
I have seen people who try to force their way into positions, and when they finally get there it is obvious that something is wrong. There are different seasons of our lives and we must have the wisdom to know what season we are in.
Absalom in the Bible was the third son of King David. Instead of imitating his father’s strengths, Absolom followed his pride and greed and tried to seize his father’s throne. In the end, Absalom was killed. (2 Samuel 3:3 and chapters 13-19)
Ecclesiastes 3 tells us, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted...” We are to be like the children of Issachar, men “that had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do.” (1 Chronicles 12:32)
Galatians 6:9 tells us to “not be weary in well doing, for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” We must wait on our due season. God is working something in our lives; when the time comes for our promotion, we will be ready for it.
God wants to do something great in your life. He wants to release His blessing and favor in you, so make room in your thinking for it. Stay open to Him and keep an attitude of faith and expectancy because the time of God’s favour is here.
Duane Williams is pastor at New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.