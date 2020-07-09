Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
When faced with a situation beyond your control, what do you do? In Daniel 6, Daniel had just learned that a law had been passed that forbade anyone from praying to anyone other than King Darius. The penalty for disobeying the law was to be thrown into the lions’ den. I wonder what we would have done or how we might have reacted?
Daniel’s reaction is amazing. He goes home, throws his windows open and prays anyway. Daniel was able to boldly pray that day because prayer had always been as much a part of Daniel’s life as breathing. Now in his eighties, he had been living in Babylon since a teenager and despite being pressured every day in every way to dishonor and disobey his God, Daniel was able to remain faithful to God because of his prayer life.
In the latter part of Daniel 6:10, it says, "… He prayed three times a day, just as he had always done, giving thanks to his God.” Daniel’s response is just opposite the way most of us would react, but what an example.
Daniel’s prayer life teaches us that when faced with circumstances that are out of our control, we must not forget to give thanks and praise to God. When we give thanks, it forces us to take the focus off our problems and on to who God really is. Being able to get the victory over our fears begins the moment we start giving thanks and praise to God. Daniel was going to trust God to take care of him during this time of uncertainty.
Satan would want you and me to focus on all the problems, the confusion, and the negativity around us. Satan would want you and me to listen constantly to the voices that incite fear and confusion. Daniel was truly an overcomer because he chose to put his trust and confidence in God. The words of Isaiah 26:3 are so true: “You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, because he trusts in You.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church.