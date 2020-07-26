Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
During trying times, we need declarations of faith to encourage us. In Job 19:25, Job declared, “for I know that my Redeemer lives, and that He shall stand at the latter day upon the earth.”
Most of us are familiar with Job’s story. A prosperous farmer with a wonderful family and great wealth. But suddenly, Satan, the great accuser, tells God that Job trusts God only because he is wealthy and all is well. So God allows the testing of Job’s faith.
Satan is allowed to destroy everything Job holds dear and attacks him physically with painful boils, but Job continues to trust in God and suffers in silence. Next, three friends come to visit and say sin caused his suffering, but Job maintains his innocence.
Finally, God speaks out of a mighty whirlwind, and confronted by the great power and majesty of God, Job falls in humble reverence before God, speechless, with God rebuking his friends and restoring Job to health, happiness and wealth.
Job teaches us that we may not know exactly why things happen as they do, but we must submit to God as Sovereign and decide as Job did to trust God no matter what. During a trying time, Job shared a three-fold confession of a future day when his Redeemer would stand upon the earth and vindicate him.
First, Job shared a positive confession speaking with absolute certainty about someone he knew when he stated, “I know.” He was declaring that he had a personal relationship with God just as 1st John 5:13 tells us “that we may know that we have eternal life.” In trying times, we can declare and show in positive ways that we know God.
Second, he stated a personal confession as he said, “I know my.” Job spoke of a personal relationship with his Redeemer that you and I can have. John 10:27 says, “My sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow me.” The Bible continually speaks of our relationship to God with the use of personal pronouns because we can know Him personally.
Finally, Job spoke about a pardoned confession when he said, “I know my Redeemer.” Job knew forgiveness for he had an advocate. Christ died for us upon a cross paying our sin debt, and all we have to do is place our trust in His finished work to have a relationship with Him. To know we have a Redeemer, to know we have been redeemed, to experience love, mercy and forgiveness is reason for praise. Psalm 107:2 says, “Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He has redeemed from the hand of the enemy.”
Even in the midst of the greatest suffering man could imagine, Job could praise the Lord, for he knew his Redeemer and, even in the midst of our suffering, we too can praise the Lord.