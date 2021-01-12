Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The first week of January our youngest, Creed, moved out to live in his own apartment and go to college. People keep asking me, “How does it feel to be an empty- nester?” They mean well. It doesn’t make me angry or hurt my feelings, but it has made me keenly aware of how our initial response to most any situation is to assess our feelings and calculate loss.
When Creed was in elementary school, he had a little trouble with telling the whole truth. He would always tell something that was true, but it never seemed to get to the big picture. Like the time he stopped up the toilet and told us it was because he had flushed bubblegum. That was true, but the truth was he had flushed five pieces of bubblegum chewed into a ball, a lollipop still on the stick, and a Batman action figure.
One day after an episode of shortfall truth-telling, I explained in what I thought was a great teaching moment the importance of telling the whole truth. When I finished, I said, “I want you to keep what I just told you in the forefront of your mind.” As serious as could be, Creed looked me in the eyes and said, “I can’t. That’s where my teacher told me to keep my math facts.”
When faced with what is true and what is truth, we often choose to think about what is less important.
So it’s true that my nest is empty, but I choose not to focus on that but rather on the truth that my children are independent, brave risk-takers. It’s true that Jason and I don’t see them every day. But the truth is our family has a bond between us that time and distance can’t break.
It’s the same with any emotion. What we feel is true and we shouldn’t discount or deny that, but we must ask: What is the truth? Or a better question: What is God’s Truth?
Today, you may feel afraid. That may be true. But God’s Truth is that you are never alone and no weapon formed against you will prosper.
Maybe it’s true you feel worthless. But God’s Truth is that you are a masterpiece.
Maybe you feel there is no hope. But God’s Truth is He has given us hope and a future — and peace that is unlike anything the world can offer.
As we walk through each day, let’s resolve to acknowledge what is true, but not stop there. Let’s hold what is true up to the light of what God has said and live in His Truth.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.
