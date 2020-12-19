Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The world’s version of joy is “Don’t worry, be happy.” People pursue things and buy things and consume things that they think will bring them happiness, and maybe they do find some happiness. But it all breaks down in the face of trouble and trials, weeping and mourning.
True Christmas joy, however, can strengthen us even in our weeping and mourning. Happiness is a temporary thing, based on our circumstances. Joy is found in a personal relationship with Christ.
But it is easy to get so caught up in all the hubbub of Christmas that we sometimes let the joy slip away. What can we do to make sure that the joy of Christmas overflows in us during this time of year and becomes a part of every day of our lives?
Remember that Christ came to be our Savior.
Galatians 5:6 says, “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.”
There is no greater joy than knowing that our sins are forgiven.
Remember that those who are saved have Christ as their friend.
The Bible says in Proverbs 18:24 that there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother. And Christ has promised us that He would never leave us or forsake us.
Remember that Christ is worthy of our worship.
In Matthew 2:2, we read of the wise men’s question to Herod.
“Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.”
Notice the two important parts here. They came to see the King, and they came to worship.
The joy of Christmas is not found in the “stuff” of Christmas. Instead, it is found in the Savior that came on Christmas so that we could be saved.
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.