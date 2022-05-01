Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Have you ever seen so much pollen? You can wash your vehicle, and the next morning it’s covered once again with pollen. I was blowing the driveway off the other day with the blower and a big yellow cloud of pollen went blowing off the driveway. I’m sure our carwash businesses love this pollen season! I know they’ve gotten a lot more of my business.
Of course, wherever you have pollen, people are going to have allergies. So many people have had problems with sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes because of the pollen. But you know what? Without pollination, plants would not produce seeds or fruit. For us humans, pollination is so important because it is how our food is produced.
Pollen is aggravating, but it’s necessary for life. Interestingly enough, the Bible says the same thing about the trials and adversity we all go through in life.
James 1:2-3 says, “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.” James told us to “count it all joy,” because trials do not happen without a reason.
From our perspective, trials and adversity are anything but joyful. We have the idea that the Christian life is supposed to be trouble-free, and we see little value in hardship. But God sees it differently. The question is not “if” trials will come, but “when.”
In fact, life’s most important lessons cannot simply be read about or observed from a distance; they must be experienced. It is during those times when facing trials and adversities that we gain greater insights into life, faith and our need of God.
Our trials are the “pollen” the Lord uses to help us discover what it means to trust Him and find Him faithful. Trials will come. But when they pass, if we have held tight to God, we’ll find we have grown, deeply rooted in faith, stronger than before.
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.