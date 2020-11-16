Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Day by day and with each passing moment, Strength I find to meet my trials here. Trusting in my Father’s wise bestowment, I’ve no cause for worry or for fear. He whose heart is kind beyond all measure, Brings unto each day what he deems best. Lovingly, its part of pain and pleasure, Mingling toil with peace and rest.”
I sang the words from that hymn as a child. They remain imprinted on my mind, but I’m still learning to live with the truth that song expresses. It’s one of 650 songs and hymns written by Lina Sandell. Lina was Swedish, lived during the 1800s, and saw the beginning of the 20th century before her passing. Her father was a Lutheran pastor, to whom she was very close. She spent many hours with him in his study while growing up. Her deep expressions of faith were translated into poetry and song and used throughout revivals in Sweden before being translated into English.
When I had the opportunity to visit the land of Israel, I was struck by how Jesus used common objects and experiences to teach us remarkable truths about life, about ourselves, about God, and about our relationship with him.
Sitting on a mountainside overlooking the Sea of Galilee at a place where Jesus very well may have delivered the greatest sermon ever preached, the Sermon on the Mount, I noticed the different types of soil — rocky, weedy and fruitful around me. I could see the hills rimming that big lake and imagine a city set on a hill, and everywhere around me I saw the ordinary, everyday landscape Jesus used to teach us how every day, moment by moment, our Father provided everything we need.
If you’re following our November reading plan, you recently read through Matthew’s Gospel. Listen to the way Jesus’ words conclude in Matthew chapter 6: “I tell you not to worry about everyday life — whether you have enough food and drink, or enough clothes to wear. Isn’t life more than food, and your body more than clothing? 26 Look at the birds. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for your heavenly Father feeds them. And aren’t you far more valuable to him than they are? 27 Can all your worries add a single moment to your life? 28 And why worry about your clothing? Look at the lilies of the field and how they grow. They don’t work or make their clothing, 29 yet Solomon in all his glory was not dressed as beautifully as they are. 30 And if God cares so wonderfully for wildflowers that are here today and thrown into the fire tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. Why do you have so little faith?
31 “So don’t worry about these things, saying, ‘What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?’ 32 These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers, but your heavenly Father already knows all your needs. 33 Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need. 34 So don’t worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.”
Lina Sandell learned the truth of those words even in seasons of intense challenge and heartbreak. When she was in her 20s, she was crossing a lake with her father, and because of an accident, he died by drowning. Several years later, while processing her grief, she wrote the words of that beautiful hymn, “Day by Day.”
If you’ve been hit by worry, fear or trouble — take heart and listen to the last verse of that song:
“Help me then, in every tribulation, so to trust thy promises, O Lord, That I lose not faith’s sweet consolation brought to me within thy Holy Word. Help me, Lord, when toil and trouble meeting, E’er to take as from a father’s hand, One by one, the days, the moments fleeting. ‘Till I reach the promised land.”
Titus O’Bryant is teaching and executive pastor of ministries at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
