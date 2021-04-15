Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Have you ever put off a decision you later wished you had made? Do you recall a decision you made that, looking back, you are thrilled with the choice you made? Are there those, looking back, you wished you had never made?
We all make decisions — some good and some not so good. Your decision today determines your destiny tomorrow! In 1 Kings 18:21, Elijah asked, “How long will you waver between two opinions? If the LORD is God, follow him.” If not, don’t, he said.
We make decisions about dinner, what to wear, money, vacations, careers, where to move, doctors, job offers, who to marry, which shoes to wear, etc. My life is the TOTAL of all my decisions. You, as well as others, make decisions that will bring with them corresponding actions.
Some decisions are huge, while others are not so big. Therefore, the question we must answer is what is the process we use for making our decisions? Some people want a lot of information, while others take flying leaps with little information.
Have you ever made a decision you later regretted? The man who jumped into a cactus was asked why did he do it. He responded, “it seemed like a good idea at the time.” Some trust their instincts, others cognitive reasoning, and still others the path of least resistance.
However, the question demands an answer. What is your ultimate strategy in making a decision? Deuteronomy 30:19 tells us that God has set before us life and death, blessings and curses. “Now choose life, so that you and your children may live” is his advice.
Decisions are important. Today’s mighty oak is yesterday’s little nut that held its ground. We see choices in the Bible: Eve chose to eat fruit, Lot chose Sodom, Ahab chose Jezebel, Samson chose Delilah, and the Rich young ruler, the Prodigal son.
If the Bible were written today, would God place you in the category of those that made righteous decisions or those that lost their way by poor choices?
What should we do? Ask for God’s direction, seek His will in His word. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5)
Joshua 24:15 tells us, “... choose for yourselves this day who you will serve.” It is your choice! But, as Joshua said, “as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.”
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.