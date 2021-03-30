Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
One clock escaped my round of resets to Daylight Saving Time. It was the one in my car. A full two days after the change, as I drove to a meeting, I glanced at that clock and was pleased to see I was way ahead of schedule with time to stop for a break. Afterwards, back in the car, I realized my error. I made it to the meeting late but safe.
I think DST is a drag, but there is one small personal benefit: With the springtime change I can, for a few weeks more, easily enjoy the morning twilight. Did you know there are two twilights? One in the evening after sunset and one in the morning before sunrise.
Nothing perks me up quite like seeing the sky brightening. It sparks memories of rising early on camping trips, or getting a head start on a long drive, or hearing my father making his coffee long before the rest of the house was up. These days, there is time enough to pause in the dim light and appreciate the energizing gift of the new day coming.
“Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22-23)
“We are not consumed,” the prophet Jeremiah wrote. We are not cut off from God’s steadfast love because God is love. If we need a visual reminder of God’s compassion, mornings will do nicely. The Bible is full of references to mornings as a time of blessing. A favorite promise is in Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”
We are still in the church season of Lent, traditionally a time when Christians prepare to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. On the calendar, Lent is 40 days of prayer and fasting and giving generously. At its heart, it is a time for me and for you to repent — to turn toward God. Here on the verge of Easter morning, today is the right time for a spiritual reset. We can never be late to God’s love.
“For the Lord is gracious and receives the last even as the first. He gives rest to him that comes at the eleventh hour, as well as to him that toiled from the first.” The fourth century pastor John Chrysostom preached that invitation in a timeless sermon. That message bears repeating: God’s compassionate love — shown to us in the light of the Resurrection — offers everyone forgiveness. Everyone gets a fresh start.
Steven Spell is a chaplain with Amedisys Hospice.
