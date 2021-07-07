Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The Old Testament says some funny things: “They will mourn like ostriches,” “Your teeth are like a flock of newly shorn ewe,” and “Sustain me with rice cakes.” This week I read in Micah 4:4 that each person will sit under his own fig tree with no one to frighten him. I laughed a little — because I don’t even have a fig tree and heaven knows there are some things that frighten me. I wondered how I am even supposed to relate to a passage like this. Then curiosity got the better of me.
I did some research and learned that because of its broad, lush leaves, the fig tree provides ample shade and a bit of cool from the scorching sun and dry ground of arid climates — and it yields a tasty snack. In biblical literature, the fig tree is a source of comfort, nourishment, peace and safety in the midst of harsh circumstances. For that reason, it became a place of prayer, study and meditation — a place of longing for Messiah to show Himself as King.
As I read these things, I remembered the words of Jesus in John 1 when He meets Nathanael. Jesus said, “I saw you while you were still under the fig tree before Philip called you.” We don’t know what Nathanael had on his mind as he sat under the fig tree, but we do know that after Jesus speaks these words, Nathanael responds, “Rabbi, You are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!”
There is nothing we can do that is more life-giving than spending time talking with God. Sitting in His presence, being honest with Him about what we think and feel, and listening to what He says is a gift. Time with Him is a place of refuge where we flee from the circumstances of life to gain respite and peace. There we can expect to see Him reign as King.
Today I’m thinking about what I need to take under the fig tree: the circumstances in my life that are tempting me to be filled with fear, worry and anxiety — like my daughter taking her first “real-world” job, my son getting new roommates and being independent, and some concerns I have for the health and well-being of friends. I’m asking myself what needs to be brought under the umbrella of His comfort, peace and rest. The answer is everything! Let’s take it all to Him and leave it there — under the fig tree.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.