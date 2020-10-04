Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
2020 has taken a toll. The COVID-19 epidemic, along with social and cultural upheaval, have depleted the physical, mental and emotional resources of the masses. Many have been left despairing, despondent and depressed. Downcast eyes, dejected countenances and slumped shoulders reveal souls full of sorrow and sadness. You can see it and sense it, even behind the masks.
Luke 21 records Jesus’ teaching about future times when there would be “dismay among the nations” (vs. 25) and widespread “fainting from fear and expectation” (vs. 26). But then in conclusion Jesus says, “When you see these things beginning to take place, then look up and lift up your heads; for your redemption is drawing near” (Luke 21:28). That is precisely the prompt we need to hear now when trouble is all around.
Trouble is tough, but trouble is also the time to turn and tune our gaze upward — yes, Godward, Christward, Heavenward. “Up” is the direction of our hopes and dreams, our longings and desires, and our healing and wholeness. The Psalmist writes, “I will lift up my eyes unto the hills. From where comes my help? My help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:1-2). And the Apostle Paul clarifies that “upward” is not only a directional gaze but a trajectory of life as he says, “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the UPWARD CALL of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14).
In a time that is dragging us down and drawing us downward, it is encouraging to hear the beckoning and summonings of God to focus, fasten and fix our attention “upward.” Upward is the victorious alternative to downward defeat. And “looking up” is the compelled conviction of the Christian life. That conviction is beautifully conveyed in the old 1898 Johnson Oatman hymn, “I’m pressing on the upward way; new heights I’m gaining every day.”
Indeed, when trouble is on every flank, it’s time to “Look Up!” In Jesus, victory is close at hand.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.