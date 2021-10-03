Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Looking for reputable company to install new heat pump in older home. TIA”
That was the Facebook post I read — twice — and thought, “What is ‘TIA’?” I know a few social media/text message abbreviations like: LOL = laugh out loud, SMH = shaking my head, and BTW = by the way. But TIA was one I had never encountered. I thought and thought, but eventually deferred to Urban Dictionary where I learned that TIA = Thanks in Advance.
Once I understood the TIA language, I thought, “Wow, that’s a lot of faith for a Facebook post. She really expects someone to come through.” Then I wondered if we feel the same about other things in life, namely the things we’re talking to God about in prayer.
I was reminded of a book I read once that made me sit up a little straighter. In part, the writer said, “(In prayer) we must believe that we are receiving the thing that we desire. If we really believe this, we will naturally rejoice and give thanks for it. And when our belief is weak, the act of rejoicing and giving thanks will awaken our faith.”
I asked myself, “How do I pray? Do I pray in a posture of begging God as if He must be persuaded or coerced to move on my behalf? Or do I pray with confidence that my Father in heaven sees me and wants to give me the desires of my heart (Psalm 37:4)?” The truth is that because we are in Christ we should pray not like a widow, but like a bride.
The way we pray is determined by our gaze. If we are looking at the circumstances around us and what we can see with our natural eyes, we tend to pray with a let’s-hope-for-the-best attitude. We say our prayers, then white-knuckle it until we get to the other side of the issue or trial.
But if we get the perspective of Jesus, we pray with a thankful heart. Jesus is seated in the heavenlies with God, and Scripture tells us we are seated there, too. That makes getting His perspective possible. We simply follow the words of 2 Corinthians 4:18: “… We do not focus on what is seen, but on what is unseen. ...” The practical way we do this is to look at a person or situation and say, “What would this look like in heaven?” Then, we focus on that image and give thanks for it right away. TIA.
Hebrews 11:1 says, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” I like to read it without a pause at the beginning and emphasizing the word “now”: NOW faith — faith in this moment at this very minute — is the assurance of things hoped for. In other words, I’m not waiting for my physical eyes to see proof. When it comes to prayer, I’m thanking God in advance!
Kim Wheeler is the adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.