Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
2 Corinthians 1:3-4: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction. ...”
Where do you find comfort? Many people find at least temporary comfort in curling up under a blanket; that is why sometimes we refer to them as “comforters.” Or maybe we find temporary comfort in a good book or a cup of coffee. We might even find the comfort of escape through a movie or from binge-watching a TV show. People look in all sorts of places for comfort. Unfortunately, most of that comfort is temporary and pretty soon we are struggling again.
Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 1:3 that God is the God of all comfort. The word “all” that is used there has a twofold meaning, and I believe that both are in view here.
First, the word “all” can mean every. God comforts us when we are involved in times of difficulty. He comforts us in all the struggles of life regardless of what those struggles are, if we turn to Him and trust in Him. He comforts us in all of our times of distress. That is the goodness and grace of God on display.
The word can also mean “whole.” When we look at it that way, it means that God wholly and completely comforts us. That is the power of God! Through His comfort, His power and His goodness are on display. He comforts us in all our struggles and He comforts us completely.
Paul says in Romans 15:4, “For whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction, that through endurance and through the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope.” God uses His word to comfort us. I have certainly seen that to be true.
Ephesians 3:20 says, “God is able to do far more than we could ever ask or imagine.” That verse is a comfort to me because PART of what it means is that God is working in ways we can’t even imagine in response to our prayers, but God is still working when we are so burdened that we don’t even know what to think or pray.
Certainly over the last few months we have been so burdened that we haven’t known what to think and because of that we haven’t known what to pray. That does not limit God, however; instead, we are told that God Himself makes intercession for us (Romans 8:34). God is praying for us when we don’t know what to pray or even what to think.
Again we see the goodness of God on display. He cares enough about us to intercede for us. His power is also on display here, because He is able to understand us when we can’t understand ourselves. He is able to know what needs to be done when we are so overwhelmed we don’t even know how to pray. God is never in a place of chaos or confusion, but He can enter into ours and make peace come into our lives. That is the power of God.
No wonder Paul says He is the God of ALL comfort. He is good, majestic and all powerful. There is nothing too hard for Him. That is how He can comfort us in every situation and how He can comfort us wholly and completely.
John Bunyan, the great Puritan writer, put it this way. “Many fears have presented themselves, but so have many supports and encouragements; yea, when I have started, even as it were at nothing else but my shadow, yet God, as being very tender of me, has not suffered my to be harmed, but would with one Scripture or another, strengthen me against all.”
God uses His word to comfort His people in ALL their distress and to comfort them wholly and completely for His glory! That is the God we serve. Majestic in power and amazing in love.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist near Gray.