Recently I was able to speak with some of our college students at First Baptist, Kingsport. We talked about how they would tell their children about this time in their lives in the decades to come. It strikes me that this moment in their lives may be a seminal moment similar to other seminal moments in the lives of other generations.
The Greatest Generation was shaped by its response to the challenge of Nazi Germany and the Japanese Empire. Another generation was shaped by its response to the Vietnam War and the changes in civil rights in the 1960s. A younger generation is still being shaped by our response to the events of 9/11 and global terrorism.
This moment will not last forever (at least I hope not)! But it is a moment that will either define us or we will define it.
How will each generation of Americans respond to this new challenge? Perhaps we shall do so in a way that is similar to that of the ancient biblical prophet Isaiah.
Isaiah was a “court prophet” who advised the king of Judah. Isaiah 6:1-8 describes the vision the prophet had upon the death of the longtime (52-year reign) king Uzziah. Such moments in ancient kingdoms produced palace intrigue and often resulted in the deaths of those who were loyal to the now-deceased king. Isaiah’s life was in the balance, as was the life of the nation. How would he respond to this defining moment in his life?
Isaiah’s vision is incredible. If you read those verses slowly and carefully, you can almost feel the walls of the temple shaking. Isaiah becomes aware of his own need to focus again upon God. He also realizes God’s ability to change him in ways that will prepare him for the future.
The vision concludes with the voice of God asking, “Who will go for us?” The response of the prophet is sure and quick: “Here am I, send me.” Notice that Isaiah is not given a specific direction in this moment. He is not presented with a specific duration of work. Instead he is simply asked, “Who will go for us?”
This moment provides multiple generations an opportunity to “go” for God in this time and place. Perhaps it is wise for the people of God to listen closely for God to ask us, “Who will go for us …” in a time of pandemic.
God knows there is plenty of work for each of us to do. Will we answer with Isaiah, “Here am I, send me”? I hope so!