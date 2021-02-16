Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In the Bible, Jesus Christ made this statement: “This is my command: Love each other” (John 15:17, NIV). During the time that Jesus Christ walked the earth, He demonstrated love and kindness in many ways: fed the hungry; ministered to the hurting; healed people with physical afflictions; offered many kind words; provided much hope and encouragement; demonstrated a caring nature to those who did not have a true friend; paid our sin-debt through His death on the cross for our sins. As you read the New Testament of the Bible, you will quickly realize the examples of kindness that Jesus offered others far surpass those I have mentioned. Jesus Christ is a role model for us regarding demonstrating love toward others.
In this day and age, we are also surrounded with people who love and care about others, and their lives mirror the qualities of Jesus Christ. Recently I read a story about a high school principal from Charleston, South Carolina, named Mr. Henry Darby. Mr. Darby is a kind person who is dedicated to his school, the learning process and the well-being of his students. He leads and directs his school in a manner that helps facilitate an ideal teaching setting for his teachers, as well as ensuring an optimal learning environment for his students.
I learned about Mr. Darby from an article I read which discussed his caring nature, kind heart and compassion for others who are in need. Mr. Darby is a high school principal by day, but also works a night-shift job at a store stocking shelves. The earnings from this part-time job, where he works throughout the night, are given to others in need. As I read the article, I began shedding tears because you quickly realize where this man’s heart is! He is making personal sacrifices in order to meet the needs of others. What a role model for us! In this day and age, you do not have to look very far to find someone who needs assistance, and there are many ways we can help them!
When I think of the kindness demonstrated by Mr. Darby, there are many Bible verses that come to mind: “For where a man’s treasure is, there his heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21, NIV); “Thus, by their fruit, you will recognize them” (Matthew 7:20, NIV); “As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart” (Proverbs 27:19, NIV); and “For we are God’s handiwork, created through Christ Jesus to do good works, which God has prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10, NIV).
Thank you Mr. Darby for being a great role model, evidenced by the sacrifices you have made and the many acts of kindness you have extended to others while doing the work placed before you! Self-reflection consideration: After reflecting on this message and the Biblical passages provided, what needs are present around me and how can I demonstrate love toward others in a manner taught by Jesus Christ? Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
