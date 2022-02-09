Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Late last year an opportunity presented itself to Jason, my husband. It looked like it came straight from heaven and at the perfect time. It was something that seemed to have his name written all over it. We sought the Lord and felt good about pursuing it, and as Jason started the process, we began to dream about what it would look like for him to change the landscape of his day-to-day life.
Then, it fell through.
The word “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to touch the magnitude of what we felt, because this looked like the desires of his heart were wrapped up and offered to him, only to be snatched away. It left us, Jason especially, in a place that seemed dark and chaotic with no direction on how to recover and move forward from what felt like a punch in the gut.
A few weeks later, my Bible reading had me in the first chapter of Genesis. How many times have I read the creation story? But as my eyes scanned those familiar verses, something jumped off the page. Genesis 1:2-3 says, “Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.” After that, all of creation sprang to life. I read those verses again and again. As something inside me began to bubble up, all I could manage was to whisper, “Do it again, Lord.”
I was encouraged by the Holy Spirit hovering over the formless and empty darkness; never leaving, waiting on God. Hovering implies motion. While in that moment there may not have been any sound, there was still movement in heaven.
Years ago, I heard Dr. Charles Stanley say, “God may be silent, but He is never still.” This is that very concept at work. The Spirit, who is God, was moving in the waiting, and staying close. Then God spoke, “Let there be light.” In a moment, darkness was shattered. In an instance, the formless began to take shape, and from there Jesus started to fill the emptiness.
Scripture says God is the same yesterday, today and forever. So, if He spoke light into dark places then, He will now. If He created something out of nothing then, He will now. As I write this, God hasn’t spoken and started to create an answer for Jason — not yet.
But this I know: The Spirit is hovering. We sense His Presence. We feel His peace. In His perfect timing, God will speak, “Let there be light” and the situation will be illuminated; it will take shape and we will experience a feeling like never before. This is where we fix our hope — and that hope exists for your places, too.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.