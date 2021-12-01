Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
As the Christmas holiday season appears on the radar screen after Thanksgiving, so do all the preparations and plans to pursue “getting in the spirit.” And if the spirit does not begin percolating soon enough, there is temptation to grow frantic and double down on the pursuit. Moreover, sometimes life is so full of stressors that the pursuit is obstructed. Then frantic becomes panic and “getting in the spirit” seems illusive. That’s when despair, despondency and depression set in. It’s the dreaded “holiday blues” or worse. But it doesn’t have to happen.
What if the pursuit to experience that just right, perfect mood for the holidays was abandoned? Where would that leave one? Vulnerable? Sounds risky at first, but could it be the means to a new mood — yes, a new spirit — that transcends pursuit? Could it be a profound faith gesture that reconfigures the emphasis from “getting in the spirit” to “the Spirit getting in us”? Perhaps, the insistence on a certain mood unwittingly mitigates against the very mood we need most. Such as? Consider “the Magi Mood.” Scripture says, “When they saw the star they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy.” (Matthew 2:10) Or consider “the Shepherd Spirit.” Scripture says, “They glorified and praised God for all they had seen and heard.” (Luke 2:20)
These were the responses of those on that first Christmas who found in Jesus “the Light of Life” (John 8:12). It wasn’t a mood pursued but a Spirit received. It was and is the Spirit that enters and compels the life of those who embrace Jesus Christ as “Emmanuel — God with us.” (Matthew 1:23). The result is a changed life from the inside out. The Apostle Paul says it is “Christ in you, the hope of glory.” (Colossians 1:27)
The reminder goes forth year after year ... “Jesus is the reason for the season.” It’s a glorious truth that helps keep the focus where it should be. But it’s an even more glorious truth that Jesus is the reason ... period. He is the reason of life — all of it, all the time. The great blessing is “the Spirit getting in us” for every season. And that means living in Christmas all year long — yes, all life long. Holidays come and go; Jesus comes and stays. Seasonal moods come and go; the Spirit of Christ remains.
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.