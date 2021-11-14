Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Thirsty, thirsty, thirsty. I found myself at Fender’s Farm recently with the youth group from church. This was supposed to be a fall event, but for some reason, fall neglected to show up. The sun was bright and harsh in the sky, and I was feeling myself getting dehydrated. Fortunately, there was a concession stand in the petting zoo area. I stood in line for a while, and when I got to the front of the line, I discovered the stand had just run out of bottled water.
You should know that I swore off sugared drinks two years ago in an attempt to lose weight and be kinder to my kidneys. My resolve evaporated in a heartbeat. I ordered my first Dr. Pepper in a long, long time. I know! I know that soda shouldn’t be one’s choice when one is feeling dehydrated, but ... I just wanted SOMETHING.
Too many of us are thirsty for “something.” We look from place to place; things, people, relationships, all promise to quench our thirst. None deliver.
On the other hand, what does God offer us?
Isaiah 41:17-20 says, “The afflicted and needy are seeking water, but there is none, And their tongue is parched with thirst; I, the Lord, will answer them Myself, As the God of Israel I will not forsake them.
“I will open rivers on the bare heights, And springs in the midst of the valleys; I will make the wilderness a pool of water, And the dry land fountains of water.
“I will put the cedar in the wilderness, The acacia and the myrtle and the olive tree; I will place the juniper in the desert Together with the box tree and the cypress,
“That they may see and recognize, And consider and gain insight as well, That the hand of the Lord has done this, And the Holy One of Israel has created it.”
It’s God who makes the way, who waters the soul, who provides a way for us to endure, even when we go to the well and find it dry. When will we learn that every other way just makes us thirstier?
The next time you are feeling the heat, remember that God will give you what you need — you just need to reach out to him in the quiet, and let him guide you.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.