Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Iris Henry was the first person I ever saw raise her hands in church. It wasn’t showy — just a simple uplifted hand, sometimes two, as she sang. She was also the first person I ever heard mumble softly under her breath during prayer time. I never could make out the words. I simply heard the faintest whisper and saw her lips move. She did this every Sunday. To my knowledge, no one else in the church did these things; at least not anyone I could see. It would be decades before I understood and appreciated Iris’ bold humility in her commitment to worship. It must have mattered, though, because more than 45 years later, I still remember. I’m sure she had no idea she was leaving a lasting impression on a little girl sitting in the pew behind her.
There was no air conditioning in the church. A local funeral home donated fans with pictures of Jesus tending sheep. These lived wedged behind the hymnals in the rack on the back of each pew. When there was enough of a breeze, someone would prop open the heavy stained-glass windows. That’s how it was the Sunday the bumblebee flew in and landed on Iris’ head. I watched as it walked across her hair and made its way in and out of curls. I worried it might get in too deep and sting her or leave her hair and go for her face. Iris never flinched. She was listening to the preacher, who was giving the sermon just below a portrait of Jesus. She was fixated on one or the other — or maybe both.
Iris wasn’t concerned with what others thought of her. She definitely wasn’t distracted by a pesky bee while someone was sharing the heart of God. She was singularly focused on her relationship with Jesus — who He is and who she was because of Him. Nothing else around her mattered.
Today’s words of comfort come with a challenge. Oh, that we would all be more like Iris — willing to worship God with bold humility regardless of what others are doing or saying; willing to stay focused on Jesus when distraction or even potential danger walks around us. Oh, that we would all be more like Iris because there is no better life than one solely focused on the Lord. That’s how we remain steadfast and unshaken — by keeping our eyes on Him.
And we can be sure, someone is watching; someone is noticing. Someone is taking it all in and later, maybe decades from now, they will remember our witness of consistency, our bold humility, our focus on God and they will be inspired and encouraged to know that He really is all that matters.
Kim Wheeler is adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.