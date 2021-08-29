Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Between issues surrounding the virus, the situation in Afghanistan, and just the daily grind of work, school and family responsibilities, it’s so easy to give worry and anxiety way too much control of our heart and mind.
You need to always remember God knows everything you’re going through at this very moment and everything you’ll go through tomorrow.
God’s Word reminds us in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”
In NASCAR, every driver has a spotter. The spotter is a team member with a radio who is placed in a high position above the racetrack where they can see as much of the entire track as physically possible.
The spotter’s job is to make sure the driver is safe during the race and to be that driver’s second set of eyes.
More than anything else, it’s a job based on trust. When a spotter says, “Clear,” his driver has to trust he’s being given good information and that no other car is there, meaning the driver can move up or down the track.
We too are in a race called life, and God is our spotter. No detail is hidden from Him.
God never asks us, nor does He want us to try and figure it all out on our own. He asks us to trust Him and faithfully obey Him.We may not be able to know what’s ahead, but He does. There’s great power in trusting Him. He is faithful to lead us because He sees the entire picture.
No matter how we feel or what our current situation may be, we can be confident God’s presence will go before us, guiding and guarding our steps, and leading us in the right path. Psalm 56:3 reminds us, “Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You.”
Rick Meade is pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.