We like “easy” even though easy isn’t always what’s best for us, just like fast food or taking shortcuts. Worthwhile endeavors, on the other hand, like saving for a down payment on your home, completing your education, not giving up on a loved one trapped in addiction, these aren’t easy — they are hard, but these difficult endeavors are usually considered to be worth it.
There’s nothing at all easy about practicing the Christian faith. Anyone who tells you about following God without warning you about the difficulties associated with practicing your faith is either deceiving you or shortchanging you. If your preacher/church implies the Christian faith is an easy path to follow, they’re misleading you plain and simple.
Life gets harder, so it seems, the more we try to align our will with God’s. Doing the right thing like living a good, moral life isn’t a lifestyle that only Christians pursue. Even atheists think they are capable of being good people. Yet, being kind, compassionate, polite, forfeiting vengeance or simply trying to forgive others as we’ve been forgiven all feel like impossible tasks when we try to consistently apply Scriptures to our everyday life. Putting into practice what we claim to believe isn’t easy.
Sitting in a church pew, listening to the latest hip evangelical podcast, or watching your favorite television evangelist doesn’t make you a Christian anymore than sitting in McDonald’s makes you a Big Mac. Reading your Bible, praying, worshipping God, following the leading of the Holy Spirit, imitating Jesus — these are much more than part-time activities. Faith in Jesus isn’t contained to a location or to just Sunday mornings, and, in case I failed to mention it, it isn’t easy.
Like the old saying, “Dogs don’t bark at tombstones,” Satan doesn’t concern himself with lukewarm believers. Why would he bother attacking you when your faith is inactive?
The deeper you explore and expand your faith and the more you strive to be Christlike, the harder the road becomes. So, no. Faith in Christ isn’t easy. But, is it better than a life of nonbelief?
So, why would anyone follow Jesus if it’s harder? It’s not easy. It’s not even merely “better” to avoid an aimless existence to follow Jesus, to tame the chaos, to bask in God’s unconditional love. No it’s not about easy or what’s better. We follow Jesus because it is what’s best.
In hindsight, I probably make for a poor recruiter here, but still, I’m not sure you’ll hear this anywhere else these days. When Jesus said to count the cost before embarking on the way of the cross, He was seriously concerned for us. Maybe we don’t talk about how hard being a Christian is because maybe we are afraid we will scare people away. But if we don’t warn each other, what then?
If you chose the path of the Christian faith because you thought it would make your life easier, you will be disillusioned quickly. Disillusionment always leads to disengagement — which is why we need to open our eyes to the truth that practicing our faith is tough. Tough is not the same as impossible, but tough is worthwhile.