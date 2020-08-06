Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
2020. It’s been a year, right? Irrespective of religious preference, political party, or preferred sports team, this has been a challenging season for most of us.
So many pillars of our society — from government institutions to schools to churches — are in disarray.
And, in this season, in the midst of so many challenging situations outside of our control, there’s all the normal everyday life stuff that we seem to forget about. Every day, people die from things other than COVID; relationships end as a result of things other than political differences.
As I’ve been thinking on these different situations the past week, I was reminded of this picture that I keep as the background on my phone. I took it last September at En Gedi (Nature Reserve) on the northwestern end of the Dead Sea in Israel (back when international travel was a thing we could do). In an unfathomably dry place with no fresh water for many miles around, there is this spring (a veritable oasis) ... streams of living water in a desert.
On one occasion, Jesus stood among a crowd in Jerusalem and said, “Whoever believes in me as scripture has said, streams of living water will flow from within them.”
The world is a hard, dry place sometimes (maybe most of the time actually). 2020 has been a desert for so many of us. But there is Living Water in the desert. And very often it will come to us through the people that have been placed around us.
This is the picture Jesus gives us of His church — not buildings and programs and rituals but a people — streams of living water in the desert. I’m grateful for the En Gedis in my life.
I know that what you are facing today may seem like too much ... too dry or too hot or too hopeless ... but there’s Living Water in the desert for you too. So, allow me to offer you this ancient prayer from the Psalms, this unshakeable promise in the restorative power of God’s Kingdom: “Restore our fortunes, Lord, like streams in the Negev. Those who sow with tears will reap with songs of joy.” (Psalm 126:4–5, NIV)
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.