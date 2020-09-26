Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“How long, O Lord, must I call for help? But you do not listen! ‘Violence is everywhere!’ I cry, but you do not come to save.” (Habakkuk 1:2-3)
Many have been experiencing anguish as the prophet Habakkuk during the past months of global distress. Through days of uncertainty and nights of despair, we sometimes feel that prayers have fallen upon deaf ears. Some have become isolated and lonely due to the restrictions of COVID-19. In times like these, it is easy to fall victim to emotional and spiritual hopelessness.
People of faith know and recognize Jesus as Lord. We’ve been taught the omnipresence of a divine creator who oversees affairs of mortals. The words of Jesus echo through troubled minds that we are never alone. Exhortations to “fear not” are heard from virtual pulpits across the information highway. This message rings out even through closed doors of houses of worship. Even with this abundance of reminders, we may yield to the emotions of Habakkuk in believing that God doesn’t care.
Pandemic is now a household word. The wearing of masks has become a new custom to which we adjust. Social distancing has found its place in gatherings of worship or leisure. Peaceful protests have become avenues by which violence erupts. Hatred and inequality appear to gain the upper hand. Fears of discrimination and injustice are topics of conversation. Addiction, hunger and homelessness abound. Friends with severe mental health challenges sleep in alleys because there is no system in place for proper care. Racism rages in hearts of men and women.
But there is good news. God is with us. The Lord’s reply to Habakkuk in verse 5 was to “Look around at the nations; look and be amazed! For I am doing something in your own day, something you wouldn’t believe even if someone told you about it.”
The Lord does hear cries of the righteous. Scripture teaches his ear is always open, and his arms are not short. Turn off the TV newscasts and look into the scriptures for good news. I believe you will discover some measure of lasting hope. Reach out by faith today and place your future in the unchanging hands of our Lord. It really will change the way things seem to be. Jesus loves you.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.