Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
There is an old saying, “A place for everything and everything in its place,” that supposedly came from Benjamin Franklin. There is also a reference to a line in “A Century of Sermons,” by John Hacket, Bishop of Lichfield, 1675: “The Lord hath set everything in its place and order.”
When putting things away, we think this would be better here and that over there. We visualize ourselves using it and how well it fits into the plans we have for it. Also, we look at how often we will use it for we don’t use everything all the time. Everything is set apart for its own use and time.
There are times the Lord wanted to be alone. It was apparently not unusual for the Lord to withdraw from the crowds, even from His own disciples, to spend time alone with the Father (Luke 5:16). If the Lord needed it, then so do we.
Interestingly, isolation was not uncommon among those learning from and about God. The Apostle Paul is a good example. After his conversion to Christ, he immediately withdrew into the wilderness of Arabia before returning to Damascus (Galatians 1:17).
Can you imagine? “The Great Apostle Paul” ministered some 14 years in relative obscurity before being embraced by the leaders of the Jerusalem church (Galatians 1:21–2:2).
An even longer period of obscurity was endured by Moses as a shepherd in Midian. Then an Angel of the Lord appeared to him in a flame of fire in a bush, in the wilderness of Mount Sinai. Can you imagine 40 years on the back side of the desert before God called him to go back to Egypt to lead the Hebrews out of captivity?
There is an old hymn that says, “There are days I like to be all alone with Christ my Lord, I can tell him all my troubles all alone.” Sometimes God sets us apart in order to prepare us for what is coming next. There is always a purpose in His plans.
If Christ needed to be alone with his Father in prayer to receive instruction, then I think we need to follow his example and do the same thing. “The more any man loves Christ, the more he delights to be with Christ alone.” — Thomas Brooks
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.