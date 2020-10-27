Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Robert Frost penned the words, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
We live our lives making choices between two or more possibilities whose ends are unknown. Fearing COVID-19, we have to make choices to avoid things or change plans. Choices are a part of life. “If only” is a phrase often uttered by those standing at the end of a path most sorrowful.
Sometimes, the right choice isn’t always the easy choice.
“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat; because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
There is a way that leads to satisfaction. Seek out that old way and walk therein. The end of it is joyous. Proverbs 12:28 tells us, “In the way of righteousness is life; and in the pathway thereof there is no death.”
Yes, there is a way leading to peace and eternal life. Jesus Christ set the way, is the way, and all who believe in Him will reach their trail’s end rejoicing.
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield.