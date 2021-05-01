Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
As an outdoors person, I find satisfaction in planting and reaping. Someone told me once that I could grow a garden on a cement parking lot. A problem with that opinion is the eventual outcome it not dependent upon my ability to scatter seeds. However, my delight is watching flowers grow. Whether tender stems from a greenhouse beginning, or bulbs that have endured the harshness of winter, each produces beauty that is unequal to another.
The temperature needs to be just right; soil must be warmed to incubation-like conditions. Water is a necessity, and sunlight is required. Warm breezes strengthen the stem and enable plants to withstand stronger storms that eventually arrive. Elements of nature prepare the plant to come into its greatest potential. When all is sad and done, the poet’s words are true: “Only God can grow a tree.”
However, there is work that must be performed by the gardener who tends the crop. A process I know as ‘pinching’ is important to the outcome of blossoms on flowers such as chrysanthemums. The way the pinching of buds and leaves is done will determine size and quantity of eventual flowers.
Before any harvest can be imagined, a lot of preparation must be done. The fallow ground has to be broken up. Scriptures teach that one person will plant the seed, and another may water the ground, but ultimately, God gives the increase.
Our Lord Jesus taught frequently about seeds and fruit. He is the master gardener. He clearly reminds us that pruning is essential when we become intentional and serious about reaping the harvest.
The same holds true in our relationship with God and neighbor. Rough edges have to be made smooth. Those times of spiritual pruning and pinching can be emotionally challenging and downright painful. Jesus said to look around and see the ripened fields, ready for harvest.
There is a task for everyone in the family of God. How much are you involved in the process of ‘growing’ the church of Jesus Christ? Our world is suffering, and we carry the good news of hope and peace. Grow not weary in well doing for, in due season, we will reap if we do not faint.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.