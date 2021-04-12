Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Dave Degler was my first youth minister; he later went to the ETSU Campus House and currently serves as the director of A Christian Ministry in the national parks. Back then, our budget for youth was ... not much. But this, it turns out, was where Dave knew how to shine. I remember 20 of us, lying on the floor and looking up at Christmas lights behind a bed sheet stapled to the ceiling, as he told us about the cosmos. I remember having communion in a quiet old chapel on a youth retreat and feeling closer to God than I ever had before.
It’s strange to say it this way, but there is a sort of power in ... nothing.
When you take away the frills and luxuries, when you subtract the special effects and shiny chrome attachments, you are left with the substance of what you are being offered. It was in the moments of simplicity that I discovered the true value of knowing God through Jesus Christ. It was in the moments of gathering with God’s people, without the lights on or the heat pumps running that I discovered the true grit of the people of God.
It was the youth camping trips and rustic cabins where I discovered the value of getting away from the world and learning to talk to and listen to God. I learned real treasures aren’t in the bank at all. They come when one hears the voice of God speaking to the heart.
“Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6: 19-21)
It hurts to lose things, especially things we enjoy; the longer we live, loss seems to become normal. But there is true joy to be had in knowing this: That which is truly essential cannot be taken away. Learn to treasure the Word of God — not just the Bible, but the Bible when its words are actively heard and understood in your heart. When his wisdom comes alive in your life, you’ll see what I mean about those treasures in Heaven.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.