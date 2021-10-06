Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Too often today we hear people longing to see persons of courage. Culture becomes too self-seeking. Our young people look to highly paid professional athletes as heroes for performing athletic feats at insane compensation. History is replete with examples of the heroic — ordinary people who do something extraordinary because there is something special in their hearts.
In 480 A.D., the Persian Empire had designs on capturing all of Greece. Their warrior king, Xerxes, had witnessed a failed attempt 10 years prior and had assembled a mighty army of nearly 150,000 soldiers to march into Greece’s backyard. The Greek city states had only 7,000 men under the leadership of the warrior king of Sparta, Leonidas I. The strategy was to hold their ground at the narrow pass of Thermopylae, where the fierce Greeks could hold off the Persians until their navy could move into place for support.
The plan was working fabulously until a local betrayed his people and showed Xerxes’ men a goat trail around the pass that would surprise the Greeks and trap their forces.
When Leonidas realized they had been betrayed, he insisted that most of the 7,000 retreat to fight another day. He and his 300 Spartans would lead the resistance to buy time for their escape. A few hundred others joined them, but many of those surrendered. The Spartans would fight to the death to allow their comrades a chance to escape. They would all die. Their courage in battle allowed the Greek forces to regather and to join up with their many ships and drive the invaders back to Persia. Their brave deaths paid a price for freedom.
Recently, 13 of our troops in Afghanistan perished in a terrorist attack. They gave their lives while helping vulnerable people escape the takeover of the Taliban. They offered their final act of devotion so that others might live.
We do not have far to look to find heroes today.
Each of us in our lifetime will have opportunities to be courageous. Sometimes we will face seemingly no-win situations, such as a child born with serious birth defects or an aging parent with Alzheimer’s. We may endure an unwanted divorce or a job termination. Others may desperately need us to hold our ground, to not let an enemy pass. We will need to be a Spartan. I think there is more courage in our hearts than we ever imagined. Jesus said, there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for our friends. He should know.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.