Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We are the most privileged people in the world, to know the Lord Jesus Christ as our personal Savior. Our work is to give the gospel to every soul. Which is the death, burial and resurrection of Christ! And because He lives, everyone can live after. The Word of God is clear about having the touch of His hand in our lives.
Everything Jesus touched was changed. His touch has power. His touch is a life-giving touch. In the gospel of Mark, He touched Jairus’ daughter and Luke. He touched the widow of Nain’s son. Have you been touched by Him?
His touch is a cleansing touch. He cleansed the leper in Matthew 8:1-3, which is a type of sin and the cleaning is a type of salvation. Oh, the joy of experiencing the salvation of the Lord! Beloved, think about the quieting touch of Jesus on Peter’s mother-in-law of the fever, and the healing of the two blind men who followed him. Has the touch of God been on your life, to cause you to follow him? If not, you can have the saving touch of our Lord upon your life. Be calling upon His name!
The saving touch came to Peter and kept him from sinking in Matthew 14:29-31 and his prayer was only three words, “Lord save me,” and immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand.
I was a church member for several years but lost. I didn’t realize that until I started gathering with some real SAVED people. Then I realized I was lost, and I went to the Lord and said, “Lord, I mean business this time” and the spirit of God came into me! What a wonderful touch of God was and is. I’ve never been the same! He still touches people! Why not allow him to touch you? Have you had the saving touch?
Cecil Sturgill is pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kingsport.
