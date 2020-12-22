Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
As Christmas comes in to view, we celebrate the thrill of hope as we focus on the birth of our Savior and King: Jesus! Hope is something we need now as much as ever.
There are so many things in this world that steal our hope and leave us feeling hopeless. But true hope comes from knowing God has an answer to each and every hurt and pain you experience.
Hundreds of years prior to Jesus coming to earth, the Prophet Isaiah was given foresight to see what the arrival of the Savior would entail. The description of God’s Savior is one that offers hope for every need and longing in the human heart. Read this passage and pay close attention to the names given to Jesus.
6 “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
7 “Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this.” (Isaiah 9:6-7)
Whatever need exists in your life today, Jesus is the answer. Having Jesus as the Savior of your life means that no matter what you face you have the thrill of hope!
- Pain can’t diminish the thrill of hope you have in a relationship with Jesus.
- Trials can’t overwhelm the thrill of hope you have because of your faith in Jesus.
- Distress can’t touch the thrill of hope Jesus offers you.
- Death can’t even stop the thrill of hope.
Do you feel hopeless because you don’t have answers for the issues you face? Jesus is the Wonderful Counselor. Is there a sense of hopelessness because things feel so outside of your control? Jesus is the Mighty God. Do you feel hopeless because you’re alone? Jesus is your Everlasting Father. Have you found current events bringing a sense of chaos to your life? Jesus is the Prince of Peace.
Knowing Jesus personally is the gift of thrilling hope. Through Him, no matter what life throws at you, there is hope for all your circumstances. If you don’t have a personal relationship with Jesus, you may not know it, but you are without hope. Being a Christian means repenting of your sins and committing to live for Jesus the remainder of your life. This is an endeavor that happens best as you grow in your faith in relationship with other followers of Jesus, so I want to encourage you to find a church where you can build relationships with people who will help you grow in your understanding of what it means to be a disciple of Jesus. Knowing Jesus brings a thrill of hope!
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.