Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“As if a man did flee from a lion, and a bear met him; or went into the house, and leaned his hand on the wall, and a serpent bit him.” Amos 5:19 (Hebrew Bible)
Life is filled with many unexpected events. Some of these are unwanted experiences, while others turn out as blessings in disguise. Our Lord Jesus taught that none of us knows for sure what a day may bring forth. Sometimes, it seems life can be unfair. Simple decisions can bring about lifelong consequences. On other days, one may feel all our troubles seem so far away.
Scripture teaches rain falls upon the just and unjust alike. Ordinary challenges can become huge stumbling blocks to some, while others appear to casually cast them aside as tiny pebbles along the path. The Old Testament prophet Zechariah exhorts us to not despise the day of small beginnings.
Maybe you had that kind of experience recently. Most of us can likely relate to these verses in light of the ongoing time of global pandemic. So many things have not turned out as we hoped. Schedule changes and new social norms are now permanently integrated into the world in which we all reside. In certain situations, things seem to go from worse to worse.
But do not be discouraged. Jesus told his disciples in John chapter 14 to not allow their hearts to be troubled, nor filled with fear. Life will be better again. The sun will outshine the rainy days. In our lives, we have the potential of being anyone God is calling us to be.
Troubles will occasionally overwhelm, but we refuse to allow them to define who we are in God. Greater is He that is in you than he who is in the world. We shall rise as a phoenix from the ashes of failure and grief. The battle belongs to the Lord. Be still and know that God’s presence with us is all that is needed to deal with life’s unexpected curves. Jesus will never forsake any of his children. God’s love always overcomes!
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.