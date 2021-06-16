Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
There have been many changes with which we have had to cope this past year. One thing has not changed: the steadfast love of God!
You can apply this message to every area of your life today. His Word to us has always been, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
In Deuteronomy 31:8, Moses is “commissioning” his successor Joshua with these words of assurance: “And the LORD, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed.”
A few pages later in the Bible I use most of the time, the words of the Lord are given again to Joshua — this time from the Lord himself. “... As I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you nor forsake you.” (Joshua 1:5)
When Jesus was having his final words to His disciples before His ascension (to the Father in heaven), He spoke this assurance to them: “... I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20). You are not alone.
Yes, the message is as clear to us as it was to them. He is with us. He will not leave us on our own. By faith, we can take great comfort and strength in this truth, and we can face whatever challenges come our way each day!
Steve Tilley is pastor at Heritage First Church of God in Kingsport.